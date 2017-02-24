Track Of The Day 26/7 - These Your Children

Rising duo These Your Children didn't discover pop until relatively late in life.

Raised in musical families, they were exposed to soul, to funk, to hip-hop, to jazz... essentially, everything apart from pop.

Yet when they began to become seduced by pop melody, they did so in a big way - in fact, it completely took over their imaginations.

So when These Your Children make pop music it's both direct and allusive, highly melodic and completely subtle.

Eager to find a deeper meaning, new single 'Sing For You' drops on July 28th with Clash able to bring you first play.

Evocative of vocal and striking of lyrics, 'Sing For You' is online now.