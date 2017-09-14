Track Of The Day 26/6 - Parkar

Brisbane's Parkar needed a break from music.

Disenchanted, he tried to separate himself, but when the offer came in to play with Vancouver Sleep Clinic's live band he snapped it up.

Heading out onstage each night was a rejuvenating experience, helping to push him back into the studio.

Focussing once more on his solo material, Parkar found the ideas - once prompted - simply poured forth.

Gossamer alt-pop with a fractured sense of R&B, new single 'Slow-Motion' opens with deconstructed piano chords before surging into digital atmospherics.

Guest vocals come from fellow Brisbanian Wyatt (aka Jarryd Shuker), with the final product being a beautifully balanced, finely nuanced piece of work.

"After a few sessions working on it with him it became super clear that I wanted him to feature on the song” said Parkar. "Jarryd’s vocals bring so much raw feel and emotion to the song and I don’t think it would be what it is without them."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.