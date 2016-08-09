Track Of The Day 26/5 - Courts

Courts make pop music.

Sure, that seems a simple statement on the surface, but dig a little deeper and it becomes more complex.

The Essex five-piece embrace pop at its most nebulous, at its most creative - think Nile Rodgers, early Hot Chip, The Streets, or even Mac DeMarco's delirious indie.

Kitsuné are big fans, with Courts' deliriously creative debut EP due to arrive on June 16th.

New single 'True Say' leads the way, an explosion of odd angles, impeccable hooks, and that glorious, glorious chorus.

Tune in now.