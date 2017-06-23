Track Of The Day 26/2 - Sean OB

Sean OB is a whirlwind of energy.
If he wants to do something then he doesn't wait around - he simply plunges ahead, and gets on with it.
There's a sprint-ahead energy to the newcomer's music, fusing the raw punk poetry of Shane MacGowan with the yelping rock 'n' roll of Buddy Holly.
New single 'Teacher' is an incredible ear-worm, matching a DIY aesthetic to some glorious pop hooks and lyrics that cut a little deeper.
A snappy introduction, 'Teacher' will be followed by a flurry of singles, leading up to Sean OB's debut EP.
We've got first play of the 'Teacher' video - tune in now.
