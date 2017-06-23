Track Of The Day 26/2 - Sean OB

Sean OB is a whirlwind of energy.

If he wants to do something then he doesn't wait around - he simply plunges ahead, and gets on with it.

There's a sprint-ahead energy to the newcomer's music, fusing the raw punk poetry of Shane MacGowan with the yelping rock 'n' roll of Buddy Holly.

New single 'Teacher' is an incredible ear-worm, matching a DIY aesthetic to some glorious pop hooks and lyrics that cut a little deeper.

A snappy introduction, 'Teacher' will be followed by a flurry of singles, leading up to Sean OB's debut EP.

We've got first play of the 'Teacher' video - tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.