Track Of The Day 25/9 - Alice Boman

There's some quiet intensity at work in Alice Boman's songwriting.

New single 'Dreams' is the perfect example. A subtle, nuanced balance between enthralling dream pop and stark confessional, her airy vocal is offset by blasts of brass colour and sub-zero electronics.

For the video Alice decided to head to Vårhallarna, an area of Sweden to which she has a strong personal connection.

“Vårhallarna is such a special place to me,” Boman reveals. “I have spent so much time there, because my grandmother has a house there, and when I go there I always feel calm and inspired. It is unclear how long my grandmother will keep the house for, so I wanted Vårhallarna's magic and beauty to be the core of this video - as a homage to the place and to all the memories.”

Crafted by Jeanne Lula Chauveau and Aëla Labbe, the video matches the alien, the unknown to some strikingly beautiful landscapes, lapped by bucolic winds and centred on Alice Boman herself.

An intimate, at times almost ghostly clip, you can check out 'Dreams' below.

Alice Boman will play two shows at London venue St Pancras Church on February 28th.

