Track Of The Day 25/8 - OJ & Fridel

Israeli born OJ & Fridel were drawn together by music.

Both are wide-ranging talents, citing everyone from jazz legend Bill Evans to Usher as an influence, and both inhabit a unique creative universe.

Settling in London, OJ & Fridel have helped set up new project Soho Sonic, a base for creativity in music that brings together different disciplines.

"Soho Sonic is much more a creative hub than a studio," they tell Clash. "As head producers here we are incredibly lucky to have such an amazing team of talented young producers and musicians who are an integral part of our creative process. We believe in collaboration and creative exchange."

We're able to share new single 'Feel My Love', and it's a fusion of hazy electronics, gossamer production, and guest vocals from BYFYN.

Uniquely enticing, it's a product of the duo's collaborative methods, and their singular insight. They explain: "'Feel My Love' with BYFYN is our first self-release born from this creative hub and we are very proud of it..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.