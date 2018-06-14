Track Of The Day 25/6 - James Alexander Bright

The merry wanderings of James Alexander Bright recently took another twist.

Formerly known as Hairy Hands, the producer's work matches whimsy to some deeply personal topics, pitting folk-hued samples against glitchy electronics.

Currently residing in Hampshire, new EP 'Mallorca' arrives on July 6th and it's an escape back into nature.

He comments: “Humans don't seem to be doing a great job of running the world at the moment so I looked at the natural world for inspiration, particularly through David Attenborough’s documentaries. Maybe the next record will deal more directly with human relations.”

Lead song 'Under The Trees' is a fine example of where he intends to go; bubbling digital production, sighing vocals, and an off piste sensibility that borders on psychedelia.

We've nabbed a live recording, laid down in James' own ad hoc studio - the perfect end to Monday...

