Track Of The Day 25/5 - Shaefri

Shaefri makes deliciously moody pop music.

Dark pop for dark times, there is nonetheless a ring of light circulating around everything she puts her name to.

Debut EP 'Cracks' is out now, with Shaefri launching the release with a stellar show at Notting Hill Arts Club.

Thankfully, a film crew were on hand to capture the performance, laying the singer's nascent talents down on tape.

Clash has nabbed the clip for 'Give It All', and it's dominated by that quietly confident persona, and - of course - that stellar songwriting.

Tune in now.