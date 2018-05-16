Track Of The Day 25/5 - Poppy Ajudha

Poppy Ajudha doesn't doff her cap to just anyone, y'know.

After all, she doesn't have to - currently, she's one of the most sought after vocalists in the country, recently packing out a special showcase at The Great Escape.

A few weeks back, though, she unveiled a special salute to an artist - and a song - that clearly means a lot to her.

Performing at Clash Live @ Metropolis, Poppy Ajudha signalled to her keyboard player, dappling notes across the exquisite soundsystem.

Rolling into the vocal, she began twisted and turning through 'Cranes In The Sky', from the Solange album 'A Seat At The Table'.

The rhythm suddenly clicks into gear, and you can feel the ground moving beneath your feet, the forward motion rushing the crowd toward the stage, removing the barrier between performer and audience.

It's a wonderful rendition, finding fresh room in a song that we know so well, but is suddenly rendered in a startlingly new way.

Tune in now.

