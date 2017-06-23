Track Of The Day 2/5 - KIN

The three musicians who make up KIN knew the project was something special.

They could feel it every time they entered a rehearsal room, that innate creative chemistry pushing them into unexplored realms.

But the band needed time, and they needed space. Escaping the city for a remote area of Wales, the sudden shift in landscape seemed to push them to the next level.

Songs poured forth, matching the sheer expanse of Sigur Ros to the taut emotion of Tom Yorke and the playful curiosity of Mew.

KIN tell Clash: "The cottage in Wales was the way that we could all get the space and time we needed to give KIN the focus it needed. We had the dream but our busy lives as musicians consistently got in the way. Being in solitude did wonders for our creativity and the total lack of distraction gave the stories and music we were writing the breathing space to grow."

"Without the ability to contact people back home or the draw of TV or the internet, you’re just left with yourself and it forces you into the task at hand which is how we managed to get so much done. On top of that, the countryside offers up endless inspiration even if you aren’t writing about the trees or animals that live in it."

Debut single 'Margins' arrives with quite a splash, from those opening harp notes to the billowing vocal, to the rising, soaring, sweeping arrangement, as it pushes over you in waves.

It's an enormously impressive first offering, one we've been playing repeatedly since it was first sent over. Beautifully composed and expertly balanced, it's an absolute joy.

KIN explain... "'Margins' is about the bittersweet feelings when moving on from someone you loved. Fondly reminiscing over the happy times perhaps with the lingering hope it’ll go some way to repair the damage whilst, in the same breath, voicing your resentment for the reasons behind the breakdown of something so valuable."

Tune in now.

