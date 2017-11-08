Track Of The Day 24/8 - Zara McFarlane

Something is happening within London's jazz community.

Sure, it's always boasted more than its fair share of creative types, vagabonds, minstrels, and wastrels, but right now it seems like there's an unusual intensity within London jazz.

It's incorporating new elements, it's soulful, it's grimy, it's somehow managing to be both jazz, and not jazz.

Zara McFarlane is cresting this creative wave. An unusual gifted vocalist, she can easily move from reggae to bop to drum 'n' bass to UKG.

New album 'Arise' pulls together the many facets of her identity, finding unity in those differences, harmony in that dissonance.

Esteemed jazz musicians such as Moses Boyd (producer, drummer) and Shabaka Hutchings contribute, but ultimately the most important instrument is Zara's incredible voice.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Pride', and it's a powerful statement of identity that asserts itself through by-passing standard definition.

A wonderful example of the artistry on show in Zara's new album, you can check out 'Pride' below.

<a href="http://zara-mcfarlane.bandcamp.com/album/arise">Arise by Zara Mcfarlane</a>

'Arise' will be released on September 29th through Brownswood. Catch Zara live:

October

23 Brighton Komedia

24 Bristol The Fleece

25 Manchester Band on the Wall

26 Birmingham Pizza Express Live

November

15 London Rich Mix (with 10 piece band)