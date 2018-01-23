Track Of The Day 24/1 - Mr. Mitch

Mr. Mitch released his 'Devout' full length last year, a wonderful exploration of different moods and hues through some jackin' club tropes.
Out now, the record won praise from a slew of underground comrades, with Planet Mu now stepping in to oversee a new EP of remixes.
Featuring instrumental grime figures such as Tarquin, broken beat producer Mark Force, and Planet Mu boss Mike Paradinas, the material is stretched in a vast array of different directions.
'Devout' highlight 'Fate' smashed Mr. Mitch production against a wonderful vocal from Denai Moore, adding some tender R&B elements to his bass-heavy futurism.
Boxed cohort Murlo has stepped in on remix duties, emphasising the square-wave elements of the production while adding an extra rhythmic kick.
Superb re-work, we're glad to be able to share it before anyone else.
