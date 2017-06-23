Track Of The Day 23/6 - LOXE x Alyss

London producer LOXE is a reclusive sort.

Preferring to let his music do the talking, he's been able to build a stellar reputation without treading any glitzy paths.

New project 'x TAPE' is a mixtape featuring a host of guests, demonstrating both the electronic musician's breadth and the esteem with which he is held by other artists.

He explains: “The focus of x TAPE is on collaboration, fusing the sounds of the other artists and staying un-precious to the final result”.

Gradually unveiled, the latest cut from 'x TAPE' features whispered vocals from digital soul artist Alyss.

It's a wonderful collaboration, with wisps of electronics wrapping themselves in phantom-like patterns around each vocal line.

Building in subtle intensity, 'Safe To Me' is something to adore - tune in now.