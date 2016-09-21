Track Of The Day 23/5 - Imperial Daze

Imperial Daze could only really come from South London.

A multi-national group - an Argentinian, a Frenchman and an Englishman - the band plug themselves into London's creative nexus.

Introduced to Rupert Jarvis from The Maccabees, he began assisting Imperial Daze, helping them to further explore their sound.

Debut single 'All On Me' was the perfect introduction, a succinct, groove-led summer jam with a chorus to stop you in your tracks.

The band explain that it was “written on an 80s analog keyboard and with no volume restrictions in a Battersea basement, it is a tale of self delusion set to a funk groove owing heavily to early noughties French electro records. And Bill Withers. Somewhat. Maybe.”

Clash has nabbed some live footage, featuring Imperial Daze performing 'All On Me' live at the Rough Arches.

Tune in now.