Track Of The Day 23/3 - Fufanu

Fufanu's crisp, dark sound has won them friends in high places.

Damon Albarn is an outspoken fan of the Icelandic band, while recent studio sessions were steered by Yeah Yeah Yeahs' guitarist Nick Zinner.

Matching potent post-punk sounds to electronic fuelled rock songwriting, the band's barbed wire live shows have become the stuff of legend.

Second album 'Sports' is out now, a dense return, one packed with ambitious ideas and personal revelations.

Taken from the record, 'Gone For Me' is a striking, potent offering, a concise demonstration of what makes Fufanu so gripping, so vital.

The visuals are quite the watch, too - stylised, fast-paced, and sluiced through with colour.

Tune in now.

