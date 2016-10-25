Track Of The Day 23/10 - Woodes

Melbourne artist Woodes is always evolving.

With her profile blossoming the Australian artist recently embarked on a lengthy trip overseas, and this only served to spur her on.

New cut 'Dots' was prompted by her travels, with Woodes picking up on this notion of distance to craft something personal.

She explains: "The song evolved into a miniature quest, searching for something... When I dream I usually remember narratives from them, for a long time they were presented in a quest format. Most of my favourite films and shows revolve around quests so it made sense to seep into my subconscious."

"I often feel like things appear like little clues to someone or something. It feels fortuitous when I meeting certain people and finding you share common interests and values. When I listen to 'Dots' I see different terrains, different parts of the world. No matter where I am I find little sparks from human connections and landscapes. No matter where I travel to I’m still connected to home."

Remarkable pop topography, 'Dots' is a crisp return, buoyed by incredible imagination and a succulent digital melody.

Tune in now.

