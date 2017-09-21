Track Of The Day 22/9 - ROE

Still only 18 years old, ROE feels like she can topple any obstacle placed in her way.

Perhaps that's youthful confidence, a sense of naivety propelled by adolescence - on the other hand, maybe she's simply right to believe in her own abilities.

New single 'Playground Fights' is incoming, and it finds the Derry newcomer grappling with the expectations being placed upon her.

Delicious pop music, it's infectious and charming in all the right places, while still carrying that extra impact of emotional weight.

Rooted in that pure, billowing vocal, the string-laden grandeur of the arrangement is set against the sheer honesty of the songwriting.

ROE explains: "'Playground Fights' is about growing up and people starting to take things way too seriously. I had this image of someone having a fight with the more sensible, grown-up version of themselves when I was writing it and it's all about the frustration of getting older and having to deal with that eventual point of responsibility."

Tune in now.

