Track Of The Day 22/8 - Freya Ridings

Sometimes songs simply enjoy a moment.

'Maps' by Yeah Yeah Yeahs definitely seems to be occupying a place in the sun, a stint in the limelight.

Beyonce echoed the track during an emotional moment on 'Lemonade', sparking a flurry of reinterpretations.

Newcomer Freya Ridings has perhaps recorded the definitive version, a sparse, intense rendition that speaks eloquently of loss, grief, and love.

James FitzGerald directed the visuals, and they beautifully expand on Freya's wonderful vocal performance.

She tells Clash: "Completely blown away by the wild emotional imagery this video has added to the song. I am really proud to have this as my first official music video!"

Tune in now.