Track Of The Day 22/6 - K-Phax

K-Phax has always stood alone.

The Danish newcomer has developed his own style, marked by an awareness of Stateside underground hip-hop but understood through a global lens.

Making his music work on multiple levels, K-Phax is currently prepping new single 'Punk'.

The title references punk's underground status, it's ability to exist on its own terms, outwith the mainstream.

Brittle, bruised hip-hop production allied to his barbed lyricism, 'Punk' comes equipped with visuals from Danish director Jonas Risvig, who has worked with Pusha T, Last Night In Paris and Jean-Michel Jarre previously.

It's a riveting watch; atmospheric and stylish as hell, it places K-Phax are a firework just coming into life.

Watch it below.

