Track Of The Day 22/5 - Joseph J. Jones

Joseph J. Jones is a songwriter of quite striking power.

There's that voice for a start - sonorous and imposing, it drives home the impact of each and every word.

And what words they are. Joseph J. Jones has a painterly touch, capable of depicting stark reality in only a few muttered words.

New cut 'Gospel Truth' hits harder than most, with the songwriter emboldened by the artistic success of his 'Hurricane' EP.

A rich return, one marked by nuance and subtlety, you can check out the video for 'Gospel Truth' below.

Catch Joseph J. Jones at the following shows:

June

12 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

13 Newcastle Upon Tyne Think Tank? Underground

14 Leeds Oporto

15 Liverpool Shipping Forecast

16 Manchester Castle Hotel

18 Bristol The Crofters Rights

20 London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

For tickets to the latest Joseph J. Jones shows click HERE.