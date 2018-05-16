Track Of The Day 22/5 - Hak Baker

For the past 12 months - a little more, in fact, but a rounded number is always attractive - Clash have been teaming up with Metropolis Live to host a series of live events.

Hosted in West London's historic Metropolis Studios, it allows new artists to perform in an intimate space, alongside gaining access to one of the capital's best recording studios.

Hak Baker took to the stage earlier this year, armed only with his guitar and a bottle of tequila from which he merrily kept his tongue loose.

Early single 'Conundrums' was a real highlight, with its mixture of misty-eyed nostalgia and brutal reality fusing into something uniquely affecting and hopelessly bittersweet.

There's a taste of the capital in summer, when the trees bloom and nights stretch out and the mischief begins: "East London, sunny East London..."

A superb performance from an incredible character, 'Conundrums' is just a flavour of where we're trying to achieve way out west.

Tune in now.

