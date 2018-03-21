Track Of The Day 22/3 - RuthAnne

RuthAnne has always wanted to be true to herself.

Dublin born and Los Angeles based, the songwriter has come a long way, taking her music every step of the journey.

At times, though, she needs to look back, to re-assess. New song 'The Vow' is part of this, with RuthAnne re-connecting with her Irish roots.

She explains: "The verses give you a folky Irish Celtic vibe and the chorus is super soulful. Being able to fuse both in a song is something I’ve been trying to do for age and feel like I finally got it right with 'The Vow'..."

The song itself comes from a very personal place, with RuthAnne drawing on forbidden love, friendship, and hidden feelings.

"I wrote it after talking to a best friend of mine who I secretly had feelings for… he is an artist too and talking to him feels like you’re in a romance novel," she says. "He would say stuff like ‘that’ll be us singing in pubs together when we’re 80’ and I was really struggling to write a real love song."

"After that conversation, I woke up at 5am and wrote a lot of the lyrics down. There was no title yet, just lyrics. I brought it to my producers the next day and we wrote it very quickly then it just took on a life of its own. I named it 'The Vow' because to me it felt like a prayer to someone a blessing and something you’d say to someone at a wedding."

Stirring, powerful pop music, the brooding, soulful vocal has a plaintive, fragile edge, with RuthAnne opening up new aspects of herself with the performance.

Tune in below.

