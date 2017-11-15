Track Of The Day 22/2 - The Busy Twist

The Busy Twist are aptly named.

The trio's non-stop journey to find new sounds has taken them to West Africa, South America, parts of Asia, and beyond, a never-ending quest for beats.

Forming the label Busy Life - being busy is a recurring theme, it seems - the group have thrown open the doors and broken down the barriers.

Matching UK club sounds to a host of new influences, new EP 'Sunny Side' drops on March 16th and it's a riot of melody and colour.

We're able to premiere the title cut, and it fuses dexterous samples, nimble guests, and that rock-hard beat.

Largely born from the group's first trip to Ghana, Zongo Abongo supplies the effervescent vocal and it's difficult to dislodge that hook from your head.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.