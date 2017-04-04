Track Of The Day 22/11 - Sonia Stein

November can often by a grey, dull month.

After all, it's not quite close enough to Christmas, and a long, long way away from summer.

So that's why we need pop music - bright, vivacious, and joyful, it's the light we need when the sun simply refuses to shine.

London's Sonia Stein is busy pepping up our day, with her new single 'Do You Love Me' providing an irresistible earworm.

Clash is able to share the visuals, and it builds on this zestful energy - a choreography, vogue-referencing treat, it's buoyed by bright, 80s influenced pastel shades.

Sonia explains: "'Do You Love Me' is a song that is quite a bright and light approach to a feeling that’s a bit darker and heavier so I wanted the video to reflect the playfulness of the attitude. We went for a very graphic colour blocking look that almost felt like a cartoon and some contemporary vogue inspired choreography that fit the setting. The song feels like a very 80s pop moment for me so we wanted to play with the imagery to reflect fully embracing that."

Tune in now.

Catch Sonia Stein at the following shows:

November

23 Swansea National Waterfront Museum

24 Kendal Library

25 Birmingham O2 Institute

27 Bristol Thekla

28 Brighton The Haunt

29 Manchester Gorilla

30 London Scala

For tickets to the latest Sonia Stein shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.