Track Of The Day 2/2 - Adée

Swedish artist Adée seems to absorb everything that comes into her path.

Musical from a young age, she switched to rap and singing when she was 15, developing an incredibly unique voice in the process.

Lauded in her native land, Adée fuses these disparate elements into something wonderfully whole, enormously concise.

New single 'Wasted On You' leads on to her upcoming EP, and it's a divine mixture of hip-hop production and ineffable soul.

Completely natural and totally organic, each note falls into place effortlessly, pursued by a talent whose dedication to her art knows no limits.

Beautifully balanced, you can dive into 'Wasted On You' below.

