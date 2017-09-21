Track Of The Day 21/9 - Anchorsong

Anchorsong has always been an artist who embraced evolution.

Continuing to explore music's role within communities, the producer recently became entranced by West African folk culture.

Absorbing this into his own approach, the electronic music was able to blend together different continents, different generations.

New album 'Ceremonial' is the result. Released to widespread acclaim, standout track 'Mother' has now received the full video treatment.

Director Irma Puzauskaite steers the clip, and it looks at the manner in which women are forced to confront everyday fears.

She explains: "The main topic is very universal: is dealing with fears - it is the thing we as women (but also all humans) often do. I create them and fight with them, and create them and fight with them and then you see there is nothing to fight with."

