Track Of The Day 21/8 - Rome Is Not A Town

Rome Is Not A Town are a wholly independent phenomenon.

Based in Gothenburg, the Swedish quartet have that early 90s alt rock squall, fusing elements of PIXIES, Sonic Youth, L7 into one unruly whole.

Debut single 'Stupid' was an epic introduction on its 2015 release, with Rome Is Not A Town set to release a full length album later this year.

Thurston Moore is a fan, with Clash able to premiere deliciously evil new cut 'I'm In A Brand'.

The buzzsaw guitars are matched to wonderfully caustic lyricism, with Rome Is Not A Town recalling everyone from Huggy Bear to the Replacements.

Superb, inspiring stuff, you can check it out below.