Track Of The Day 21/6 - Forever Cult

Far Left activists have termed today (June 21st) The Day Of Rage - 24 hours of protests against the Conservative government.

If you're feeling jaded and cynical about the world at large, though, then Forever Cult are perhaps a better solution than smashing up a branch of Starbucks.

Fuzzed up noize with a visceral feeling, the band's new EP 'Homewrecker' drops on July 7th and it's a knockout blow from the three-piece.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Codeine', and it's a glorious return - all bass spasms, rattling percussion, and that biting, dynamic vocal.

The video is all sorts of fun, featuring ghouls, clowns, Mickey Mouse, and a free-wheelin' bunch of balloons.

Tune in now.