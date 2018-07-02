Track Of The Day 21/2 - Yuki Ame

Bristol producer Yuki Ame knows how to cast a spell.

Working in a sphere of his own, the beat maker is able to fuse together organic samples, elements of hip-hop, and a neat emotional flourish.

Left field but capable of connecting with the sternest of hearts, Yuki Ame teams up with ZOE on startling new single 'Circles'.

Dexterous electronics that pirouette from post to post, 'Circles' displays enormous balance in its fusion of risk-taking adventure and melodic punch.

The visuals air first on Clash, and it follows the path of lucid dreaming across a series of days.

Director Alexander Jones on the video: "the main inspiration for the video is monotony, I’m obsessed with the idea of an everyday fairytale..."

Tune in now.

Catch Yuki Ame at the following shows:

March

16 London Birthdays

21 Bristol The Crofters Rights

