Track Of The Day 21/11 - Reckless Jacks

Reckless Jacks are the London-based, European-born outfit the Brexiteers fear most.
A group with their origins in cooperation, in sharing new ideas, the band's opening pairs of singles have caught vast amounts of attention.
Working with Grammy award-winning producer Jim Lowe, new single 'Guide You In The Dark' promises great things from the coming 12 months.
Crisp, soaring songwriting, the single is blessed with a killer chorus that simply refuses to dislodge itself from your head.
A sign of things to come, you can check out 'Guide You In The Dark' below.
