Track Of The Day 2/11 - Joe Hicks

Joe Hicks hails from Newbury, a small market town in the county of Berkshire.

It's historic, sure - maybe even a little quaint - but it's sleepy, hardly the centre of the musical universe.

Left alone to his own devices, Joe Hicks was able to build a highly individual musical identity, fusing pop with R&B, gossamer melody with liquid guitar work.

Releasing his debut single earlier this year, the songwriter has quickly developed a rabid following, with his keening melodies searing their way into your subconscious.

New cut 'Burning' certainly won't do him any harm, with Joe Hicks rising to the challenge again and again.

A superbly compact return, it's bolstered by those choppy guitar licks and the purity of the delivery.

Tune in now.

