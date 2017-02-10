Track Of The Day 2/10 - Violet

A debut single is important for any band - and Violet know this better than anyone.

The group spent the bulk of 2016 in the rehearsal room, honing their songwriting, tweaking each aspect until it punched harder, faster than before.

All that work, all that momentum has been building to the release of 'Feel', a blistering grunge-pop opus that refuses to hold back.

Ebullient energy and rambunctious riffs, the taut rock energy of Violet's songwriting is matched to some deft pop moments.

The band have even shot a fun, witty, and downright woozy Twin Peaks inspired video - check it out below.

Catch Violet at the following shows:

October

21 London The Finsbury w/ Bryde

November

2 Oxford O2 Academy

10 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

December

20 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

