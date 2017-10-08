Track Of The Day 20/9 - Andrew Hung

Andrew Hung is one half of Fuck Buttons, the exploratory electronic duo whose work took them all the way to the Olympics.

Focussing on solo material, the composer has decided to try a number of career firsts, including getting behind the mic.

New album 'Realisationship' is out on October 6th, and it's packed with off piste pop melodies, curious production tricks, and other songwriting chicanery.

New track 'Elbow' airs first on Clash, and it's emblematic of the more rounded yet lo-fi direction Andrew Hung is taking his material.

Tune in now.

Catch Andrew Hung at the following shows:

October

9 London Rough Trade East (free, instore performance)

10 Nottingham Rough Trade (free, instore performance)

12 Manchester Soup Kitchen

13 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

14 Leeds Headrow House

16 Birmingham Hare & Hounds 2

17 London Oslo

18 Brighton The Joker

20 Bristol Exchange

