Track Of The Day 20/6 - Stats

Life can be humdrum sometimes, but that's why we have music.

It's a means to transform our surroundings, to render the ordinary, the mundane in a beatific new light. London based project Stats grew out of this instinct, a desire to focus on the everyday but in an exceptional manner.

Pushed forward by Ed Seed, erstwhile member of Dua Lipa's and La Roux's live bands, their new single 'I Am An Animal' is about the transformative power of love.

"'I Am An Animal' is about catching yourself for a minute - naked, in the middle of the night, lying next to your lover - and being hit by the sheer unlikeliness of it all," says lead singer Ed Seed. "It's about how love returns you to your physical body and transforms your senses. Everyday life becomes a thing of wonder, as it is to a child."

"Do you remember looking at the face of a clock, before you'd been taught to measure time, and having no idea what it all meant? These dizzy and sublime flashes, cosmic but domestic, when you're in and out of your mind, when you're just a pair of animals - that's what the song is getting at."

We've got first play of the visuals, a deft combination of sweet and sour that illuminates the everyday and reminds us just how lucky we are.

Watch the video below.

