Track Of The Day 20/3 - Vital Idles

Vital Idles have been spawned by Glasgow's ever-industrious DIY scene, an underground collective of writers, artists, film makers, and musicians.

Matthew Walkerdine, Nick Lynch and Higgins are responsible for the city's Good Press, an independent volunteer-staffed zine and art book shop that has become a hub for free-thinking and highly curious souls.

Ruari MacLean, meanwhile, has been featured on Clash before - he was previously a member of glorious indie pop souls Golden Grrrls, and played with the Rose McDowall band.

Upset The Rhythm are set to release the band's debut album 'Left Hand' on June 1st (pre-order LINK ), and it's positively bursting at the seams with new ideas and witty asides.

We're able to share 'A Premise' and it's a superb one chord thrash, somewhere between the oblique minimalist pop of Flying Nun and early Rough Trade signings such as The Raincoats.

A taut, ultra-concise piece of DIY guitar pop, it's done and dusted in less than 120 seconds. Jess from Vital Idles tells Clash...

A pinprick moment in disarray that just keeps marching and banging and crashing while you're left thinking you might have just spied the slippery flippery apparitions of 'the' (what?) apparatus. A gusting bustle of downward strokes calling all things that slide from grasp - as in false offers, as in the promise of fiction, as in expectation. But then at the break, at the drop of a penny, it was just a migraine dream."

"Nodding along while tensions rise between tones that simultaneously cut off the knees of and are brought to the knees by. A laissez faire vitriolic flare on being bounded around, flogged and worn."

Tune in now.

Catch Vital Idles at the following shows:

March

30 Liverpool The Buyer's Club £

31 Manchester Soup Kitchen £

April

1 Glasgow Mono £

3 Birmingham Hare & Hounds £

4 London Bethnal Green Working Men's Club £

6 York The Crescent Community Venue $

£ with No Age

$ with Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts

