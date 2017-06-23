Track Of The Day 20/2 - Hak Baker

At the age of just 14 Hak Baker thought he had it all figured out.

A member of pivotal grime crew Bomb Squad, he was exposed to money early, and his life became a series of hotels and hostels, a debauched, misguided sort of freedom.

Taking a few wrong paths, he tumbled out of music and into petty crime, before he started his 20s behind bars.

While incarcerated Hak used this period to turn his life around, rediscovering music after chancing upon a guitar.

Gritty songwriting that reflects his background in grime, the London artist's wordplay finds the poetic in the everyday, and vice versa.

New single 'Skint' speaks nothing but the truth, a tale of life in austerity UK with alien political forces lingering in the background.

We're able to premiere the visuals, and it's a superb insight into Hak Baker's world.

