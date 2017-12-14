Track Of The Day 20/12 - Ghita

Ghita was born in Morocco, before growing up in Los Angeles.

Able to lose herself in the hustle and bustle of the City of Angels, she retained that sense of being an outsider, able to absorb LA's thrills on her own terms.

Perhaps this explains the sheer independence of her music. Vivid pop that arrives with bright colour displayed in subtle hues, hers is a voice that simply couldn't be mistaken for any other.

Viral smash 'How Low' gains Ghita huge attention earlier in the year, with online hype reaching boiling point as plaudit after plaudit came her way.

Not that it affected her, of course. Storming ahead, she went straight back in the studio, laying down idea after idea.

New single 'Mindfvck' is a message from the storm, with Ghita picking apart both her blossoming profile and a faltering relationship.

Fluorescent production mingles with that melodic, empowered vocal, the onward rush of pop momentum billowing beneath her.

Tune in now.

