Track Of The Day 20/11 - Shanghai Blues

There's a steady sense of calm running through the music of Shanghai Blues.

Perhaps it's an innate sense of zen, or maybe it's simply confidence in their abilities - whatever, the East London outfit certainly make some soothing noises.

'Swim' is suitably downcast, the calm after the storm, it feels like intense emotion slowly seeping away, heartbeat returning to normal.

Expansive, cinematic songwriting, the new single comes equipped with neat, stylish visuals, finding Shanghai Blues at one with their surroundings.

Shot at 7am by Nick Suchak (Anabasis Media) on a secluded beach in Kent in the midst of Storm Brian, that sunrise in the background is so perfect it couldn't possibly be planned.

Commenting on the song, the band said: "'Swim' is a song with some quite dark and heavy themes, but it’s also a song with light and hope that we hope physically lifts you when listening. The song is full of natural emotion and we really wanted to capture that."

Tune in now.

