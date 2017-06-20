Track Of The Day 20/10 - Invisible Minds

Invisible Minds is a new project from artists who - for the time being, at least - want to remain in the background.
Keeping their identities secret, this approach is a way of placing emphasis on Invisible Minds as an entity in itself.
And of course, the music speaks loud and clear. New track 'Yo Mae Leh' uses a myriad of organic samples, a near spiritual vocal dappled with continually revolving guitar lines.
Twinkling electronics add an air of euphoria, while the tropical breakdown matches West African-tinged melodies to that thumping, funky beat.
Recalling everyone from Romare to A Made Up Sound, it's a fascinating piece of warm, balmy electronics.
Tune in now.
