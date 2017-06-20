Track Of The Day 20/10 - Invisible Minds

Invisible Minds is a new project from artists who - for the time being, at least - want to remain in the background.

Keeping their identities secret, this approach is a way of placing emphasis on Invisible Minds as an entity in itself.

And of course, the music speaks loud and clear. New track 'Yo Mae Leh' uses a myriad of organic samples, a near spiritual vocal dappled with continually revolving guitar lines.

Twinkling electronics add an air of euphoria, while the tropical breakdown matches West African-tinged melodies to that thumping, funky beat.

Recalling everyone from Romare to A Made Up Sound, it's a fascinating piece of warm, balmy electronics.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.