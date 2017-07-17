Track Of The Day 19/7 - Bella McKendree

Bella McKendree isn't about to cover up her emotions.

The rising British artist can only write from the heart, with each song becoming a direct, arresting statement about her life.

Discovering her beloved piano just as she entered her teens, music became a place of solace, an area where she could be true to herself.

She explains: “It was a very special time and an intimate experience. From a young age I felt the need to express issues I saw around me. That’s my fire; singing for something bigger than myself, a reason beyond what I see. I guess every artist needs something to draw from – and that’s my well.”

Bella's new EP was produced by Grammy Award-winning figure Brett Shaw, and it's due to be released on August 18th.

New cut 'Grieve' finds the songwriter spinning a web of piano notes, before her voice transports you to an extremely personal space.

A wonderful introduction to her talents, you can check out 'Grieve' below.