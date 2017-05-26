Track Of The Day 19/6 - August

'Chemical'
Robin Murray
News
19 · 06 · 2017
August

Robin Murray / / 19 · 06 · 2017
0

In case you haven't noticed, a heatwave is sweeping across the UK.

Now, the Brits don't cope too well with hot weather - in fact, we pretty much find fault in any kind of weather.

But when the temperatures soar, we tend to reach towards something a little cooler, a little more refreshing.

August's new piece of glacial pop 'Chemistry' couldn't come at a better time, then.

Rooted in that wonderful, looping, adorably chilled guitar line, 'Chemistry' is a tale of love just right for summer days.

August - real name Steve Hughes - explains: "To truly love is to walk through both joy and suffering, this song is about trying to handle both of these opposing forces."

Tune in now.

Buy Clash Magazine

track of the day
AUGUST
-

Follow Clash: