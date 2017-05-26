Track Of The Day 19/6 - August

In case you haven't noticed, a heatwave is sweeping across the UK.

Now, the Brits don't cope too well with hot weather - in fact, we pretty much find fault in any kind of weather.

But when the temperatures soar, we tend to reach towards something a little cooler, a little more refreshing.

August's new piece of glacial pop 'Chemistry' couldn't come at a better time, then.

Rooted in that wonderful, looping, adorably chilled guitar line, 'Chemistry' is a tale of love just right for summer days.

August - real name Steve Hughes - explains: "To truly love is to walk through both joy and suffering, this song is about trying to handle both of these opposing forces."

Tune in now.