Track Of The Day 19/3 - This Is The Kit

This Is My Kit are always in motion.

Led by Paris-via-Bristol songwriter Kate Stables, the band's commitment to touring takes them across the country, out on to the continent and beyond.

At each step their music is evolving, meaning that no two performances are ever exactly the same.

Chords shift, intonations alter, allowing fresh meaning and renewed nuance to creep into their songs.

Last year's acclaimed 'Moonshine Freeze' full length emerged on Rough Trade, with This Is The Kit now deciding to re-visit four tracks from the record.

'Moonshine First Goes' EP comes out on March 30th, four completely different renderings of fan favourites, drawn in an acoustic, folk noir style.

'By My Demon Eye (First Go)' went online a few moments ago, a carefully sketched version that uncovers renewed darkness from the original.

It's not all black, however; as always, Kate Stables is able to locate subtle shades, wringing out new meaning from well-worn notes.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.