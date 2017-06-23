Track Of The Day 19/2 - Youth Sector

Brighton four-piece Youth Sector aren't hanging around.
Kicking off 2018 with some stellar live shows, the four-piece are ready to amplify their sound, refining their potency down to a ferocious blend.
New single 'No Adventure' leads the way, and it's perhaps the most concise, unrelenting display of their talents we've yet heard.
Art-rock infused with incredible electricity, it's an urgent return, one that fuses searing intelligence with an almighty indie rock riff.
It's a story about taking risks, about placing humdrum daily life to one side and seizing those ambitions as your own.
Youth Sector bark: "No adventure, no prize / If nothing's what you want, you risk nothing..."
Tune in now.
