Track Of The Day 19/10 - Ebenezer

Ebenezer grew up in Tottenham, one of London's tougher areas.

What those streets lack in money, however, they make up for in community - just ask Skepta, JME, or any other artist that has risen out of Tottenham.

Ebenezer grew up here, and it's those close-knit avenues that supplied the rising artist's love of music.

Long hours spent listening to everything from soul to hip-hop and UKG, Ebenezer soaked up everything in his path, quietly finding his own voice in the process.

Rising to work with Craig David, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and Rejjie Snow, it seems that his talents are set to break through any obstacle placed in his path.

New single 'Ask Around' pairs Ebenezer against ADP, the pair uniting to push each other further, to help each other rise.

Completely irresistible, you can check it out below.

Catch Ebenezer playing the First Fifty at Birthdays, London on November 21st.

