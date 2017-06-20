Track Of The Day 19/1 - Vök

A rich seam of creative adventure runs through Iceland.

It's a remarkable country, one where each passing person in the street has written an opera, performed a ballet, released a mixtape, or completed an exhibition.

So when Icelandic group Vök decided to commission a few remixes they knew that they wouldn't have to look far.

New remix EP 'Figure - The Remixes' is out now, with the band confirming a flurry of live shows kicking off next month.

We're able to share a new version of 'Breaking Bones', re-styled by Icelandic producer Rephlekt.

A breathtaking experiment in analogue electronics, the producer tears up the song and re-assembles it as he sees fit.

Vök offer the following words...

Rephlekt has taken 'Breaking Bones' to a completely new place with his interpretation of the track. It’s more paced, but has the illusion of being more laid back than the original. The repetition in Margrét’s vocals allow the lyrics to sync in and in combination with fluid rhythmic grooves, this gets you sucked into the track. Extra praise to Rephlekt for making the track feels so very analog for a remix.

Tune in now.

