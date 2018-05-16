Track Of The Day 18/5 - Dakota

Dakota likes to play it cool.

The London newcomer is effortlessly under-stated, imbuing everything she puts her name to with an impeccable sense of style.

New single 'Sober' is redolent of those long summer nights, the balmy temperatures stretching on into the wee small hours.

Carefully constructed future soul on a pop tip, 'Sober' makes room for man of the moment Not3s.

On the remix, Afro B leaps on board with Zdot on production - a fiery tropical burner, it totally revamps the track for those long hot summer days.

Dakota says...

“I'm so excited about this remix, I think it’s really going to make people want to get up and move and with Afro B adding his vibe to it, I think it makes the track extra special. Although I wrote 'Sober' with that sit back sultry feel, I could always hear this kind of beat just working with it so well, so I’m really excited Z Dot had the same vision and we’ve made it happen...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Riya Hollings

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.