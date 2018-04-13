Track Of The Day 18/4 - Ex Mykah

Ex Mykah has always been drawn to city life.

Currently based in Los Angeles, he has been swept away by the city's incredible identity, it's split between beautiful light and endless shade.

It's a dichotomy which is there in his music, too, matching undulating electronics, digital production, and a very human sense of soul.

Gritty yet with a sensual quality, Ex Mykah's music takes its cues from contemporaries such as Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean.

Fresh from work as a hired hand with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Miike Snow), Ex Mykah is now focussing on his debut album.

Due out later this year, it's preceded by the lush sonic exoticism of new cut 'Berlin Lies' - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.