Track Of The Day 18/10 - Tomas Barfod

Between his own solo work and his role in WhoMadeWho electronic producer Tomas Barfod is never far from our mind.

Continually creative, the electronic musician always looks to the future, to the next challenge, to the next song.

New album 'Paloma' is a case in point. Another stylistic about-turn, it finds Tomas Barfod linking up with Friends Of Friends for the release.

Out on November 3rd, the album fuses electronic innovation with some bleached out, yacht pop melodies.

Clash is able to premiere 'Family', a languid yet warm bath of digital conversation between two vital artists.

Tune in now.

