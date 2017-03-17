Track Of The Day 1/8 - laronge

Putting music into words is hard work sometimes.

But Bristol duo laronge seem to have mastered it. A fresh pairing, their mission statement makes for an incisive read: “Feel good music with hip-hop sensibilities and contemplative lyrics...”

Ain’t that something? New single ‘Third & Indiana’ exemplifies this, matching disparate influences to craft something infectiously colourful.

As usual, laronge put their finger on it, explaining that the track is “a kind of catharsis from pent up anger about how impressionable, malleable and easily led most people in modern society are.”

Intrigued? Tune in now.