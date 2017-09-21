Track Of The Day 17/4 - Machinedrum

Machinedrum never stands still.

The producer - known to some as Travis Stewart - plunges into project after project, veering from left field electronics to pop.

Returning to Ninja Tune for a one-off single to electrify 2018, Machinedrum is fresh from remixing Chrome Sparks’ new single 'What's It Gonna Take' only last week.

Currently on a sterling run of form, the producer engages with his high-energy chopped up style on this stellar new single.

'Hype Up' is all day-glo electronics and a mosaic of off piste vocal samples, overlaid to become something startling fresh.

The colour palette is pushed towards the fluorescent, but there's a commitment to melody that makes 'Hype Up' easy on the ear.

A future-driven return that startles with its ingenuity, you can check out 'Hype Up' below.

